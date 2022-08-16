MP Gaurav Sharma alleges Labour caucus met without him overnight

MP Gaurav Sharma has contacted media alleging the Labour Party caucus met without him overnight to determine his future.

Sharma wrote an opinion piece and took to social media to air his grievances. (Source: 1News)

The Hamilton West MP claims members met at around 8pm and he was not invited to attend.

Sharma shared a screen shot which appears to show Deputy Labour Leader Kelvin Davis in a zoom meeting.

It comes as the Labour caucus are meeting online now to discuss the explosive developments of the past week.

The Office of the Prime Minister was contacted to respond to the latest allegation and a spokesperson said all media queries would be addressed at a press conference later this afternoon.

Jacinda Ardern is expected to speak with reporters at Parliament at approximately 4pm.

Labour’s Kieran McAnulty, who has been at the centre of allegations by rogue MP Gaurav Sharma, told 1News it was "sad, sad situation".

When asked if the allegations were true, McAnulty said, "no they’re not".