Special caucus meeting called over Labour's Gaurav Sharma

Labour MP Gaurav Sharma's fate in the party may be determined at a caucus meeting later this week which will "try and seek resolution" to issues surrounding the Hamilton West MP.

Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma. (Source: 1News)

by Anna Whyte and River Lin

It came as Sharma posted new allegations on Facebook at the time Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was holding her weekly media conference.

Ardern said it was for the caucus to resolve issues "of this nature".

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a caucus, we will essentially have the opportunity to come together as a team."

She said she "genuinely wanted to hear" any concern of his peers and that "for natural justice of course Gaurav Sharma will be a part of that meeting".

They will discuss the "next steps".

In the latest social media post, Sharma alleged other MPs were bullied, claiming one asked how to fake a Covid test "so they didn't have to come to Parliament because of how much they were scared of being bullied".

When asked about the Facebook post, Ardern said that "all the way through, this issue and any issue that we’ve faced where suddenly our MPs have been in the spotlight, regardless of the substance that’s brought them there, we have always been concerned about ensuring that the wellbeing of our MPs sits first and foremost.

"We will look to try and seek resolution to these issues this week in order to give a pathway forward but front and centre will always be the wellbeing of our staff, but also the wellbeing of our MPs."

ADVERTISEMENT

Labour has repeatedly denied and refuted Sharma’s allegations.

In Monday’s Facebook post, Sharma said that one "MP spent almost three hours in tears talking about how they were treated".

He claimed he is now "being silenced again as such the bullying continues".

"I have been driven to this point because even now the party and its leadership refuses to believe that there is a problem."

He added screenshots to the post. None of the screenshots he posted had names or dates attached and no MPs have come forward with bullying allegations.

He posted a screenshot from a message that said the person wanted to say to another MP "that I've caught a cold off the boy and therefore I'm not well and off to get a test".

"What are the steps for me so I don't f*** things up. How long do I have to sit this out etc? I want to avoid going in on Wednesday and Thursday."

ADVERTISEMENT

Another said, "I fear that I will have serious mental health related issues staying here bro".

"I feel like I'm being poisoned."

He added another screenshot that said, "I feel the same. Every day I wake up wondering if I'm going to be in trouble."

The message had a reply, which appeared to be from Sharma, saying, "yeah man. This place is so bad to work at. So much talk about kindness but none shown."

In response to Sharma's allegations, Ardern said, "I have seen interventions that were used because concerns were raised by staff members around Gaurav’s management of his team."

"It’s clear that there wasn’t always agreement that that was necessary by Gaurav but that doesn’t necessarily constitute what he has characterised as bullying. I’ve looked at those processes, I’ve looked at those interventions.

“Whilst I don’t believe they have substantiated his claims of bullying, we’ll always look to improve our processes because some of them are new and they’re there to look after our staff but ultimately look after our MPs."