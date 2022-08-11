Labour MP alleges rampant bullying culture in halls of power

A Labour MP, who came into Parliament in the 2020 election, has hit out at what he calls the rampant culture of bullying in the halls of power.

Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma. (Source: 1News)

In an opinion piece published Thursday in the New Zealand Herald, Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma wrote that the constituents who elected MPs "would be appalled if they saw even half of what their elected representatives have to bear in terms of harassment from inside the Parliament”.

It comes amid allegations of bullying behaviour this week which saw National Party MP Sam Uffindell stood down from Parliament pending an investigation.

Sharma claimed if any of his recent colleagues could speak freely, the “list of similar stories with no support for MPs being bullied and no consequences for MPs bullying their colleagues would easily fill a book or two”.

He also expressed “much concern” around the Parliamentary Service – established in 1985 to provide administrative and support services to the House of Representatives and members of Parliament – where complainants are stonewalled and further vicitimised by those meant to provide support.

He also criticised the “meddling of political parties in a triangular relationship”, with the Service acting as the “fourth wheel”.

Sharma further posited that the Parliamentary Service as it is currently being run – with some having to wait weeks or months before receiving a reply to a pressing issue and “seldom in writing” - is fostering a culture where party whips are able to use the Service to “bully and harass their MPs to ‘keep them in line’”.

He added that while there have been press releases appearing to indicate a more positive culture shift in recent years under outgoing Speaker Trevor Mallard, "it is - in my experience - a PR exercise to placate some of the backlash from the public in recent years".

National leader Christopher Luxon told 1News in a statement that the party "abhors bullying".

"We have worked hard to improve our team culture, and since I became leader I have had no instances of bullying at work reported to me.

"It is up to the Labour Party and Jacinda Ardern how they conduct their own affairs.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Parliamentary Service acknowledged to 1News the complexity of the "triangular employment relationship at Parliament".

However, the spokesperson stressed that the Service "cannot direct MPs what to do and how to act".

"MPs are elected representatives of New Zealand’s citizens and that would impinge on New Zealand’s democracy, and the free right of MPs as elected representatives of New Zealand’s citizens.

"It is our responsibility to promote a healthy and secure culture within our workplace, and we have made significant progress on this following the 2019 External Independent Review into Bullying and Harassment in the New Zealand Parliamentary Workplace.”

Labour whip Duncan Webb also commented on the opinion piece.

"We’ve been working with Parliamentary Services and Gaurav to address employment matters in his office," he said.

"We had been working to provide support for Gaurav and find a solution. We’re committed to reaching an outcome everyone is happy with."