Youth charged with murder of man in Taranaki

A Hastings youth has been charged with the murder of Rotorua man Adrian Humphreys, after he was killed at a remote Taranaki campground in May.

Adrian Humphreys.

Adrian Humphreys. (Source: Supplied)

The teenager is due to appear in the Hastings Youth Court on Thursday.

Humphreys was killed in Tāngarākau on May 7, the death was ruled a homicide and a police investigation is still ongoing.

Humphrey's travelled between Rotorua and Tāngarākau on May 6 - the day before his death. In late May, police issued an appeal for sightings of his vehicle.

"It has been 97 days since Adrian’s death and the investigation team is relieved that we can begin the process of holding someone to account," Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said in a statement on Thursday.

READ MORE: Taranaki homicides: 4 since May, mayor expresses condolences

"We have been in contact with Adrian’s family in the United Kingdom and advised them of this significant development."

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

"While a charge of murder has been filed, we do believe there are still people with information about Adrian's death who need to do the right thing and come forward and speak with us," Bouterey said.

Humphrey's sister, Taresa, issued a plea last month for people to come forward with information about her brother's death.

In a statement via police she said the murder charge was "encouraging".

"The loss of Adrian has had, and continues to have a major impact on our lives.

"The news that someone has been arrested for his murder is encouraging and we hope that justice will be served for Adrian's sake and for the safety of other good New Zealanders," Taresa said.

