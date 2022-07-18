Victim's sister issues plea as man's homicide remains unsolved

The sister of a man killed in Tāngarākau - in the western part of the central North Island - is urging people to come forward with information about her brother's death.

The vehicle of Tāngarākau homicide victim Adrian Humphreys' pulls into BP Taumaranui service station on 6 May. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Adrian Humphreys died on May 7, the death was ruled a homicide and a police investigation is still ongoing.

In a statement released by police Humphrey's sister, Taresa, has called for anyone with information about her brother from the time of his death to come forward.

“This has been a very distressing and difficult time for the family not knowing who did this and why this awful act occurred to Adrian in such a remote and we thought safe country.

“We as a family reach out to those in New Zealand, who may know or who may have seen something, no matter how small, leading up to this horrendous act which took the life of my brother and my parents’ son.

“We beg you to come forward and contact the Police as a matter of urgency so that other families do not go through what we have," she said.

Taresa hopes that people coming forward will ensure that “Adrian did not die in vain without getting justice.”

"Adrian was a very special brother and son who embraced life to the full in all that he did," she said.

Taresa has since returned home to the United Kingdom.

A homicide investigation is ongoing and police are currently looking for items of interest which would assist in painting a picture of what happened.

Police believe that those involved in causing Humphrey’s death told others about what happened.

“This is a large burden to bear, and we encourage those holding this information to come forward and speak with us,” Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said.

The vehicle of Tāngarākau homicide victim Adrian Humphreys' leaves BP Taumaranui service station on 6 May. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Humphrey's travelled between Rotorua and Tāngarākau on 6 May - the day before his death. In late May, police issued an appeal for sightings of his vehicle, pictured in this story.

Police have a dedicated phone number for this case and are asking anyone with information on what happened to call 0800 287 453.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.