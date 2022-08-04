Taranaki homicides: 4 since May, mayor expresses condolences

The Mayor of New Plymouth has expressed his condolences to the families and friends of recent victims of homicide in the region.

Aerial view of New Plymouth (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

It comes as four homicides have unfolded in Taranaki since May this year.

Adrian Humphreys was killed in Tāngarākau on May 7, the death was ruled a homicide and a police investigation is still ongoing.

Police believe that those involved in causing Humphrey’s death told others about what happened.

“This is a large burden to bear, and we encourage those holding this information to come forward and speak with us,” Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said last month.

Emma Field, 21, was killed in a house fire on Devon St West on May 27. A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder and arson.

Police said the woman was found dead at the scene. (Source: 1News)

On July 31, Jacob Ramsay, 33, was found dead outside a rural Oaonui property on Kina Rd. Two men, 39 and 18, have been arrested and charged with the murder.

On Thursday, police launched a homicide investigation following a man's death in New Plymouth on Wednesday night.

The man was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital at 7pm with serious injuries.

He was given medical attention but died later that evening.

A home on South Rd in the suburb of Blagdon is a place of interest for police, who are examining the property.

"I wish to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said Mayor, Neil Holdom on Thursday.

"Taranaki Police made contact early this morning to advise at a high level, the nature of what they were dealing with.

"New Plymouth District Council works closely with the amazing police team in Taranaki and they have our full support." he said.

'Staff working tirelessly' - Police

"As police we acknowledge the impact the recent homicides across the wider Taranaki area have had on our community," said Taranaki Area Commander Inspector Belinda Dewar on Thursday.

"Each one is the subject of an investigation being carried out by dedicated investigators and support staff."

Officers were continuing to work hard investigating the deaths of Humphreys and Wednesday's victim.

"We are satisfied none of these homicides are linked.

"I also want to acknowledge the staff currently working tirelessly on these operations. Each one of them is committed to holding those responsible to account and the required resources are available to ensure they have the best opportunity to do this.

"It is not uncommon police call on specialist resources, including investigators, to assist from other districts when required. This is common practice across the country and as an organisation we have always deployed to demand.