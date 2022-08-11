Woman charged with murder of man in rural Taranaki

A third person has been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found at a rural property in Taranaki last month.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Jacob Ramsay's body was found outside a rural Oaonui property on Kina Rd around 8.40am on Sunday, July 31.

Two men, aged 39 and 18, were arrested and charged with his murder last Wednesday.

A third person - a 30-year-old woman - was arrested on Thursday morning, and is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on Friday also charged with murder.

“While we are continuing to investigate Jacob’s death, following this arrest, we are not seeking anyone else in relation to it,” Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said.

“We do still want to hear from anyone that saw Jacob around the Ōakura area in the days leading up to his death.

“His family deserve to understand what led to Jacob’s death and we are committed to giving them that peace of mind.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105.