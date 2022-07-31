Body found outside Taranaki property sparks homicide investigation

Source: 1News

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man's body was found at a Taranaki property on Sunday.

A police car (file).

The man's body was found outside a rural Oaonui property on Kina Rd around 8.40am.

Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said police were treating the death as suspicious, but were still in the early stages of understanding what had happened.

The identity of the man is yet to be confirmed.

A forensic scene examination of the property has begun and a post mortem is expected to be carried out early this week, police said.

New ZealandTaranakiCrime and Justice

