Pair charged with murder of Taranaki man

Source: 1News

Two men, 39 and 18, have been arrested and charged with the murder of Taranaki man Jacob Ramsay (33).

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Ramsay's body was found at a Taranaki property on Sunday.

The two men are due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court today (Wednesday).

In a statement on Wednesday police say they want to talk to anyone who saw a physical altercation involving Ramsey in Ōakura at 5pm on Friday, July 29.

Police are also wanting to talk to anyone who may have seen a silver 2005 Peugeot station wagon in the Ōakura area or noticed it travelling in the coastal area on that Friday evening.

Anyone information is urged to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220731/0100.

