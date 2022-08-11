Hooton: Uffindell saga shows Luxon let down by party HQ 'numpties'

A lobbyist and former National staffer says while party leader Christopher Luxon has handled the Sam Uffindell saga fairly well, those around him have let him down.

Matthew Hooton told Breakfast Luxon was right in initially believing the Tauranga MP had reformed after he admitted to taking part in a violent attack on a younger student at King's College when he was 16.

But, as soon as new allegations surfaced on Tuesday night about his aggressive behaviour at Otago University, Hooton said Luxon had acted "decisively" to stand Uffindell down pending an independent investigation.

But questions remained about what Luxon had or hadn't been told by the selection panel deciding who was going to run in Tauranga, his staff, and MP Todd McClay, who was campaign chair for National's Tauranga by-election.

"What he's [Luxon] shown is he does have leadership skills, although he seems to be surrounded at the Party HQ by a bunch of numpties who are letting him down again," Hooton said.

Hooton said the best thing Uffindell could do now if he wasn't cleared of the accusations was to agree to become an independent and not cause another by-election in Tauranga.

"We do not want a house of saints - we want a house of representatives … you don't have to give every detail of everything you've done but you have to acknowledge you're a flawed person and that's part of who you are. He failed to do that and that's his political problem."

Instead, Uffindell came out swinging against crime, lawlessness and a lack of accountability in his maiden speech.

Hooton said the Uffindell situation was really "about the ongoing problems in the National Party and their selection processes and their governance".

In recent years, Southland MP Hamish Walker stood down after admitting leaking Covid-19 patient details, Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon resigned after allegations he sent lewd images to several young women, and failed 2020 candidate Jake Bezzant resigned from the party after it was alleged he had been posing as his ex-girlfriend online and sending inappropriate messages.

That followed the likes of disgraced former MPs like Jami-Lee Ross - who is in court over allegedly illegal donations - and Aaron Gilmore who had to quit Parliament over an incident in a Hamner Springs restaurant.

Former Labour Party activist Shane Te Pou said the Luxon should have been told about Uffindell's behaviour at King's College.

"Never embarrass the leader - tell him everything."

He believed Luxon should have been more decisive.

Te Pou also said Uffindell - who went to another private school after being asked to leave King's College - was a product of privilege.

"Often what happens in those situations is people fail upwards."

National MP Sam Uffindell. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Growing up in Kawerau, he said some of his peers were still stuck in a cycle of poverty or crime and were not afforded second chances like Uffindell.

"If second chances are given, it has to be equal across the board. We don't see that in many circumstances because sometimes privilege gets you out of problems."