National's Uffindell wants to stay on as MP, to talk with Luxon

National's new Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell says he "wants to stay on" after it emerged a late-night school assault saw him expelled from a prestigious Auckland secondary school.

(Source: 1News)

It was revealed on Monday Uffindell had been expelled from Auckland's King's College in Year 11 for his involvement in a late-night assault on a younger boy.

Uffindell told Breakfast he "wants to stay on" and said he will be meeting with National leader Christopher Luxon on Tuesday after speaking briefly with him on Monday.

More to come

