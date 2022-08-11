Beauden Barrett fit to play after 'scary' mid-air collision

All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett is expected to be available for selection for the second Springboks Test in Johannesburg at the weekend, following Sunday's scary mid-air collision.

It didn't take long for Kurt-Lee Arendse to be given his marching orders after the reckless contact in the Springboks' big win.

Barrett was upended by Springboks wing Kurt-Lee Arendse late on in the 26-10 defeat at Mbombela, an incident that earned the South African a four-week ban.

Barrett landed heavily on his head and neck, and admits it was a scary couple of minutes in the immediate aftermath.

"I can't remember who told me to stay still," he said.

"It wasn't until Doc came on and asked me, 'could I move my fingers and toes?'

"I was relieved I passed all those tests and eventually sat up and was able to walk off.

"There was a fearful period there for a minute or so when you think of the worst.

"It's quite scary when you go over backwards and find yourself come down on your head and shoulders.

"It's part of the game and, every time we go up for the high ball we've got to be courageous."

Barrett has returned to training and is expected to be available for selection as the team looks to snap a three-Test losing streak.

"We believe in what we're doing and where we're heading. Winning is a habit, but losing can be too.

"We've just got to remember how well we can do the simple things, why we play the game, and what got us here in the first place."