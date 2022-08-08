Boks winger suspended over dangerous Beauden Barrett tackle

South Africa winger Kurt-Lee Arendse has been suspended for four weeks following his red card in the 26-10 Rugby Championship victory over New Zealand in Nelspruit.

Arendse was red-carded after 75 minutes following a dangerous tackle on All Blacks five-eighth Beauden Barrett that saw the latter land on his neck and remain a doubt for this Saturday's second fixture between the sides at Ellis Park.

Arendse pleaded guilty to the charge, with a SANZAAR release saying the act of foul play was "reckless, highly dangerous and had a considerable impact on the victim player".

He will miss the Springboks' next four matches but will be available for the home clash against Argentina on September 24.

It poses a problem for the Boks on the right wing, with Cheslin Kolbe and Sbu Nkosi both out injured.

Coach Jacques Nienaber will name his side for the weekend clash on Tuesday.

