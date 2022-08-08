Dogs that escaped from Northland property after attack captured

Source: 1News

The Far North District Council has provided an update on the dogs believed involved in the fatal attack on Hokianga man Neville Thomson last Thursday.

Neville Thomson.

Neville Thomson. (Source: Supplied)

Neville Thomson, 69, was killed in Pangaru by a pack of six dogs, which his family say belonged to his friend.

On Thursday, police shot dead one of the dogs and captured two, and a fourth reportedly came back on Friday morning, but two dogs from the pack remained on the loose.

On Monday, the Far North District Council (FNDC) confirmed the last of the dogs that had escaped from the property had been located, and "no dogs from the property remain at large".

The dogs which escaped from the property on Thursday before being found were "destroyed by police", the council said.

Meanwhile, the council said have received reports of a female Mastiff returning to the Puketawa Road property after not being seen by police and the council since Thursday.

"It is not known whether the dog was involved in the attack on Mr Thomson," FNDC general manager of district services, Dr Dean Myburgh, said in a statement.

Animal Management Officers are travelling to the property on Monday afternoon to capture the dog. If they are unable to capture the dog, a trap will be set.

"Police are working through details of dog ownership as part of their investigation," Myburgh said in an earlier statement.

"The police are continuing to investigate the fatal dog attack at Panguru and remain the lead agency. The council will continue to assist where appropriate."

READ MORE: Family of man killed say he was attacked by friend's dogs

Police had earlier warned residents of the remote settlement to be on the lookout for the dogs and to call police if they were spotted.

Myburgh said on Friday around 25 dogs had been taken from the property to its Kaitāia shelter after being "rounded up".

He said they were unregistered and some were puppies. The primary breeds of the dogs were neo mastiff and bull dog cross.

Neville's whānau have set up a Givealittle page seeking support for funeral costs.

