Dogs still on the loose after man mauled to death in Northland

The search for three dogs has resumed this morning after a man was mauled to death in Northland on Thursday.

Road signs in the Hokianga area of Northland. (Source: 1News)

The three dogs were part of a pack of six which killed the man.

On Thursday police shot dead one of the dogs and captured two.

A 69-year-old was found dead at his home in the remote community of Panguru in the Hokianga after the attack.

Police said they are still working to establish the circumstances of what happened and a scene guard remains in place at the home on Puketawa Rd.

"We continue to urge the public to avoid any stray dogs in the area and are asking for anyone who has information in regards to the location of the animals to contact us immediately via 111," police said.

"As this was a fast-moving situation, Police don’t have a description of the animals to provide at this stage, however will look to issue a further update when more information is available."