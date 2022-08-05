Dogs still on the loose after man mauled to death in Northland

Source: 1News

The search for three dogs has resumed this morning after a man was mauled to death in Northland on Thursday.

Road signs in the Hokianga area of Northland.

Road signs in the Hokianga area of Northland. (Source: 1News)

The three dogs were part of a pack of six which killed the man.

On Thursday police shot dead one of the dogs and captured two.

A 69-year-old was found dead at his home in the remote community of Panguru in the Hokianga after the attack.

Police said they are still working to establish the circumstances of what happened and a scene guard remains in place at the home on Puketawa Rd.

READ MORE: Man mauled to death by pack of dogs in remote Northland community

"We continue to urge the public to avoid any stray dogs in the area and are asking for anyone who has information in regards to the location of the animals to contact us immediately via 111," police said.

"As this was a fast-moving situation, Police don’t have a description of the animals to provide at this stage, however will look to issue a further update when more information is available."

New ZealandNorthland

Popular Stories

1

US basketball star sentenced to 9 years jail in Russia

2

Dogs still on the loose after man mauled to death in Northland

3

Silver Ferns lose to England, prepare for Jamaica semi-final

4

Foster rolls dice on pacey but lightweight ABs pack against Boks

5

Dozens of Levin residents evacuate homes due to incident police attending

Latest Stories

Levin incident 'ongoing' after some residents evacuate homes

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $6.4M

'Picture of poverty' through children's eyes revealed in study

Judoka Kody Andrews embraces proud parents after emotional silver

Silver Ferns lose to England, prepare for Jamaica semi-final

Related Stories

$195k fine after worn tow gear leads to child's death

Northland beach left looking 'like it snowed' after wild weather

Road closures as slips, surface flooding hits Northland

2000 Northland homes lose power as result of wild weather