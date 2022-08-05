Family of man killed say he was attacked by friend’s dogs

The family of a man killed in Northland on Thursday say he was attacked by his friend’s dogs.

Neville Thompson. (Source: Supplied)

A pack of six dogs were involved in the attack on Neville Thomson, with the 69-year-old man later found dead at his home in the remote community of Panguru in the Hokianga.

Two dogs remain on the loose after police shot dead one of them and captured two others on Thursday. One reportedly came back on Friday morning.

Neville’s son Te Ahu Thomson told 1News a friend had been staying with his father and claims the friend had about 19 dogs, some of which were aggressive.

Te Ahu said his father had owned dogs all of his life and his two current dogs were kept in the house to keep them away from his friend’s dogs.

He described his father as "an awesome member of the community" and said "everyone loved him".

Thomson’s son said his father’s death is a “tragedy” and he wants people to know he wasn’t attacked by his own dogs.

The Far North District Council’s district services general manager Dr Dean Myburgh said around 25 dogs had been taken from the property to its Kaitāia shelter after being "rounded up".

He said they were unregistered and some were puppies. The primary breeds of the dogs were neo mastiff and bull dog cross.

Myburgh described the dogs as being in "very good condition".

"It's unknown why there were that many dogs on site. It's just something that the police will have to get to the bottom of, and we will be assisting them where we can."

A history check on the property found there were no active registered dogs.