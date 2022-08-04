Man's death in New Plymouth sparks homicide investigation

Police have launched a homicide investigation following a man's death in New Plymouth on Wednesday night.

The man was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital at 7pm with serious injuries.

He was given medical attention but died later that evening.

A home on South Rd in the suburb of Blagdon is a place of interest for police, who are examining the property.

It is the second suspicious death in Taranaki this week.

Two men were on Wednesday charged with the murder of Taranaki man Jacob Ramsay, whose body was found outside a rural Oaonui property on Kina Rd on Sunday.