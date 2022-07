One person has died from their injuries after crashing their car into a tree in Rotorua last week.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The crash occurred on Lake Road at around 6.45am on Wednesday, July 27, police said.

They were transported to hospital in a serious condition, where they died of their injuries the following day.

"Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones," police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.