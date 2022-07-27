Police seek to ID further 8 people over Parliament protest actions

Police are appealing to the public to help them identify eight further people over criminal activity amid the Parliament protest earlier this year.

The image numbers supplied by police are in each caption. Image 145 (Source: NZ Police)

In a statement on Wednesday, police said the actions of the eight related to the final day of the Parliament occupation.

"To date, the investigation phase for the final day has led to 16 prosecutions and one person has been referred to Youth Services - this is in addition to other prosecution activity throughout the occupation period."

While police are nearing the conclusion of this phase in the investigation, people are being urged to get in touch with them.

If you recognise anyone from these images, please provide information to Police by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org and reference Op Convoy with the relevant photo number.