Police identify four people wanted for roles in Parliament protest

Four people publicly sought in relation to the Parliament protest have now been identified by police.

it began as another normal day and ended in violence.

Police last week released images of 15 people involved in the final day of the anti-mandate protest outside Parliament earlier this year.

The violent standoff ended after 23 days when police closed in on the protesters in an early morning operation. The final day saw some protesters lighting fires and injuring police officers by throwing items at them.

Police are continuing to seek the identities of the remaining 11 people, as well as another man seen wearing a white t-shirt with what appears to be a cartoon kiwi on the front.