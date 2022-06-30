Police identify four people wanted for roles in Parliament protest

Source: 1News

Four people publicly sought in relation to the Parliament protest have now been identified by police.

it began as another normal day and ended in violence.

it began as another normal day and ended in violence.

Police last week released images of 15 people involved in the final day of the anti-mandate protest outside Parliament earlier this year.

The violent standoff ended after 23 days when police closed in on the protesters in an early morning operation. The final day saw some protesters lighting fires and injuring police officers by throwing items at them.

READ MORE: Police seek help to ID people involved in Parliament protest's final day

Police are seeking the identity of this man who was at the Parliament protest.

Police are seeking the identity of this man who was at the Parliament protest. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are continuing to seek the identities of the remaining 11 people, as well as another man seen wearing a white t-shirt with what appears to be a cartoon kiwi on the front.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

Popular Stories

1

Watch: Cute moment Beauden Barrett learns wife is pregnant again

2

NZ to stay at Orange, Covid reinfection rules change

3

Woman who murdered 5-year-old boy jailed for at least 17 years

4

Opinion: Scott Barrett decision turns focus back on past ABs' failures

5

NZDF looking to replace plane used to transport PM and cargo

Latest Stories

Kiwi squash stars relish home comforts with brief return to NZ

Parliament's new conduct watchdog to keep MPs on best behaviour

Centre of Auckland's Waitākere Ranges free of kauri dieback pathogen

R Kelly's survivors speak of pride after his sentencing

Police identify four people wanted for roles in Parliament protest

Related Stories

Dilworth abuse: Independent inquiry begins

6 arrested as occupiers evicted from Wellington's Māhanga Bay

Hawke's Bay inmate shanks prison officer multiple times in head

Woman who murdered 5-year-old boy jailed for at least 17 years