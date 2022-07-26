Riders fall in crashes on stage two of Tour de France Femmes

Source: 1News

The second stage of Tour de France Femmes – the women’s Tour de France - was marred by some big crashes.

The first crash happened just before the 30km mark of the largely flat 136.4km ride from Meaux to Provins - taking down riders from three teams.

A couple of kilometres later there was another crash involving three riders.

Italian Marta Cavalli who rides for WorldTeam FDJ Suez Futuroscope was caught up in this crash and rode injured to the finish line, before withdrawing from the race.

Dutch cycling great Marianne Vos (Jumbo Visma) won the stage with an exciting final push over the finish line.

The eight-stage race aims to become a permanent fixture on the women’s world tour cycling calendar.

SportWomen's Sport

Popular Stories

1

Slips block Coromandel roads; heavy rain expected across much of NZ

2

Auckland police catch alleged diesel thief on the fly

3

NRL's first gay player says Manly boycott 'breaks my heart'

4

New book says brutal attack in NZ Land Wars never occurred

5

Two National MPs to retire ahead of next election

Latest Stories

David Trimble, architect of Northern Ireland peace deal, dies at 77

'Concerns for welfare' of man missing from Levin

Two National MPs to retire ahead of next election

NRL's first gay player says Manly boycott 'breaks my heart'

Slips block Coromandel roads; heavy rain expected across much of NZ

Related Stories

Zoe Hobbs breaks own 100m record dashing to semi-finals

Northland's new league comp aims to attract more wāhine, kōtiro

Black Sticks knocked out in World Cup quarterfinals by Germany

Dame Sophie Pascoe to miss investiture after getting Covid

Top Stories

NRL's first gay player says Manly boycott 'breaks my heart'

High hopes for NZ swimmer Clareburt at Commonwealth Games

Riders fall in crashes on stage two of Tour de France Femmes

All Blacks coaching team: Is Leon MacDonald the next addition?