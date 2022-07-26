Riders fall in crashes on stage two of Tour de France Femmes

The second stage of Tour de France Femmes – the women’s Tour de France - was marred by some big crashes.

The first crash happened just before the 30km mark of the largely flat 136.4km ride from Meaux to Provins - taking down riders from three teams.

A couple of kilometres later there was another crash involving three riders.

Italian Marta Cavalli who rides for WorldTeam FDJ Suez Futuroscope was caught up in this crash and rode injured to the finish line, before withdrawing from the race.

Dutch cycling great Marianne Vos (Jumbo Visma) won the stage with an exciting final push over the finish line.

The eight-stage race aims to become a permanent fixture on the women’s world tour cycling calendar.