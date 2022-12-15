Fairweather wins second silver at World Short Course champs

Erika Fairweather celebrates her second-place finish in the 400m freestyle on Tuesday. (Source: Photosport)

Erika Fairweather has won her second silver medal of the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Melbourne in her specialist event, the 800 metres freestyle.

The 18-year-old moved into second at the halfway mark, holding her position for the rest of the race to finish in 8:10.41, 6.34 seconds behind Australian winner Lani Palliser. Fairweather broke the 18s New Zealand age group record in the process.

The record breaking didn’t stop there.

Fairweather got the Kiwi team off to a flying start in the 4x200 metres freestyle relay, recording 1:54.46 which broke Lauren Boyle’s national open record. Her team finished eighth.

On Tuesday she won silver in the 400m freestyle.

Fairweather has one more event to contest – the 4x50m freestyle relay this afternoon.