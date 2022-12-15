Fairweather wins second silver at World Short Course champs

12:53pm
|
1News
Erika Fairweather celebrates her second-place finish in the 400m freestyle on Tuesday.

Erika Fairweather celebrates her second-place finish in the 400m freestyle on Tuesday. (Source: Photosport)

Erika Fairweather has won her second silver medal of the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Melbourne in her specialist event, the 800 metres freestyle.

The 18-year-old moved into second at the halfway mark, holding her position for the rest of the race to finish in 8:10.41, 6.34 seconds behind Australian winner Lani Palliser. Fairweather broke the 18s New Zealand age group record in the process.

The record breaking didn’t stop there.

Fairweather got the Kiwi team off to a flying start in the 4x200 metres freestyle relay, recording 1:54.46 which broke Lauren Boyle’s national open record. Her team finished eighth.

On Tuesday she won silver in the 400m freestyle.

Fairweather has one more event to contest – the 4x50m freestyle relay this afternoon.

SportWomen's Sport

SHARE

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Twitter changes rules after account tracks Elon Musk's jet

Twitter changes rules after account tracks Elon Musk's jet

13 mins ago

Concern for missing Whakatāne man known as Lofty

Concern for missing Whakatāne man known as Lofty

17 mins ago

'I'm heartbroken' - Ellen expresses grief at tWitch's death

0:34

'I'm heartbroken' - Ellen expresses grief at tWitch's death

25 mins ago

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Ellen show's dancing DJ, dies at 40

0:34

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Ellen show's dancing DJ, dies at 40

35 mins ago

GP considers leaving over Immigration NZ nightmare

GP considers leaving over Immigration NZ nightmare

45 mins ago

BREAKING

Kiwi apprentice jockey killed in Ashburton race fall

Kiwi apprentice jockey killed in Ashburton race fall
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Black Sticks legend Phil Burrows named women's head coach

Black Ferns: Small town shows big support for local hero

Dame Valerie Adams and family take 'inspiring' trip to Tonga

New Sport NZ campaign aims to boost interest in elite women's sport