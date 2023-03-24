Sport
Kiwi teen snowboarders top podium at World Rookie Tour finals

By Jordan Oppert , 1News Reporter
1:38pm
Cam Melville Ives won gold in the snowboard halfpipe at the World Rookie Tour finals in Austria.

Cam Melville Ives won gold in the snowboard halfpipe at the World Rookie Tour finals in Austria. (Source: Supplied)

The next generation of Kiwi snowsports athletes are making themselves known on the world stage, with two up-and-coming snowboarders securing gold at the World Rookie Tour Halfpipe and Slopestyle finals held in Austria overnight.

Wānaka teen, Cam Melville Ives, claimed the first gold in the snowboard halfpipe with a score of 95.33. The 16-year-old also had a career first in his second run, landing a frontside double cork 1260 for the first time in competition.

Fellow Wānaka snowboarder, Lucia Georgelli, just days after a podium finish at the European Cup, also took out gold in the women's slopestyle - dominating the field from her very first run in the finals.

Lucia Georgelli won gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle.

Lucia Georgelli won gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle. (Source: Supplied)

To complete a successful day at Kitzstienhorn, 14-year-old Ava Beer from Te Anau won silver in the women's snowboard halfpipe in the Groms division.

The snow sports action continues this weekend with the FIS Freeski & Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup Slopestyle finals being held on Saturday and Sunday, the Para Alpine European Cup Finals on Saturday and the Freeride World Tour finals also confirmed for Saturday.

