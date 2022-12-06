Black Sticks legend Phil Burrows named women's head coach

Almost six years to the day that Phil Burrows retired from the international game, he makes his return to the Black Sticks national set-up, but this time as the head coach of the women's team.

The retired Black Sticks captain is a well-known figure in New Zealand Hockey with an international career spanning 16 years, 343 international caps and 151 goals.

"I jumped at the opportunity," Burrows said.

"It's certainly been a goal of mine to get into the international coaching scene at some point, that dream has come true earlier than I thought."

Burrows' appointment comes eight months after the shock resignation of former head coach Graham Shaw.

Shaw stood down following the women's worst result at an Olympic Games in 10 years, ending his three-year tenure with the side to return to his native Ireland just months before the World Cup and Commonwealth Games.

"There's plenty of opportunity and there's plenty of talent - I know they're world beaters, I've seen it. It just hasn't been consistent enough," Burrows said.

"Ultimate goal for me of course is Olympic gold, it was certainly my goal as a player but I'm hoping with coaching I can go one step further."

Burrows will be thrown straight into the action with a two-match series against Spain in Tauranga at the end of next month.

High performance director Darren Smith says it’s great to be able to provide Burrows with an early opportunity to take the helm.

“Spain are one of the top sides in the world and will provide a good challenge for Phil and our women ahead of a busy, competitive international season,” he said.

“We know that he will hit the ground running and brings in a wealth of experience and knowledge from his time in Australia - our entire national programme and pathway will be better off with him in this role.”

Burrows is currently living in Australia, where he's been coaching for the past six years, most recently leading Hockey Club Melbourne to a minor premiership title.

Hockey New Zealand shoulder tapped him for the role.

"Moving back home is going to be great - I know it's a big move, a big change but I am up for it.