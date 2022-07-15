Suspected West Auckland shooting leaves 2 dead, arrest made

A man has been arrested after a suspected West Auckland shooting on Friday afternoon left two people dead, and police have launched a homicide investigation.

Armed police swarmed a Te Atatū address and arrested the alleged shooter. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services raced to the Barrys Rd, Glendene address after reports a gun was fired outside of a home.

Police said on arrival two people were found dead. After a short manhunt, the person allegedly responsible was found at a Te Atatū address.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the man is being spoken to in relation to the two deaths.

Cordons will remain in place at Barrys Rd and locals will see an increased police presence in the area.

1News understands the property is associated with the Head Hunters.

One neighbour says she heard bangs and screaming, but thought it was noisy kids.

Another said "it's all a bit scary" as they watched police working.

A Taikata Rd resident said they were turned back by police when they went for a walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We live about five houses down, so once we got asked to head back, we did."