Guns, vehicles, meth seized in sting on Highway 61 gang

Source: 1News

Guns, ammunition, stolen vehicles and methamphetamine have been seized in Taranaki as part of Operation Cobalt - a police sting on offending by gang members.

Police seize ammunition as part of Operation Cobalt.
Police seize firearms as part of Operation Cobalt.
Police seize ammunition and drugs as part of Operation Cobalt.
Police seize ammunition as part of Operation Cobalt. (Source: NZ police.)

On Thursday morning police - including the armed offenders squad - carried out a search warrant at a property linked to the Highway 61 gang.

Guns, ammunition, two stolen cars, one stolen motorcycle and methamphetamine were found at the property.

Police are still trying to locate the occupants of the address, Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said in a statement on Friday.

“Taranaki Police were able to take some real steps in preventing harm in our community by seizing these items used to perpetuate violence and crime,” Bouterey said.

“We want to send a clear message to gangs that unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated and people will be held accountable for their behaviour.”

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTaranaki

