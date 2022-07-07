$224,000 worth of cars, motorbikes seized by police

Around $224,000 worth of vehicles have been seized by police as part of Operation Weirton.

Around $224,000 worth of vehicles have been seized by police as part of Operation Weirton. (Source: NZ Police.)

Police said there were four vehicles seized, including a 1968 Dodge Charger and two Harley Davidson motorbikes.

“The list of assets now subject to restraint as part of Operation Weirton continues to grow and highlights the success of the investigation to date,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Eddie Evans.

“All of the assets restrained so far, including vehicles, properties and cash, are all alleged to be the proceeds of crime."

In March, $7 million worth of a patched Mongrel Mob gang member's properties, luxury vehicles and bank funds were seized by police as part of the operation.

As part of the seizure, police took control of four properties and five vehicles, including a Lamborghini and a Ferrari. They also seized a bank account with about $1 million in it.

The properties were in Auckland's Karaka, Papakura, and Henderson suburbs, while the fourth is in Pukehina in the Bay of Plenty.

In February, officials seized 613kg of methamphetamine, which had an estimated retail value of about $245 million. It was the largest interception of the drug at New Zealand's border.

Six people aged between 27 and 36 were arrested last month after the seizure. Police said some had links to the Comancheros motorcycle gang.

All six faced drug charges in the Manukau District Court. The charges related to the importation and supply of methamphetamine, along with money laundering offences.