Weather fails to dampen mood at Waikato Expressway opening

A monumental $837 million dollar roading project which began in the 90s is finally complete.

On Tuesday around 200 people braved wild weather to witness the Waikato Expressway's ribbon cutting ceremony.

Māori King Kiingi Tūheitia, accompanied by special guests and Transport Minister Michael Wood, marked the completion of the Hamilton section, the final piece to the puzzle.

The 22 kilometre Hamilton section is a four-lane highway with central and side safety barriers, taking SH1 east of the city and completing the 102 kilometre expressway that will have a speed limit of 110k/ph.

The Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway will also allow cyclists to ride along side vehicles due to the large three meter wide shoulder and cycle way infrastructure.

Waka Kotahi encourage all cyclists to exercise considerable care when using the expressway and suggest it only be used by confident cyclists who will be aware of their environment.

Regional leaders in the Waikato now look toward progress on a similar development from Cambridge to Piarere. Minister Michael Wood says Waka Kotahi are currently investigating the project with local government.

Waka Kotahi have yet to announce the date the Hamilton section will open to the public, however 1News understands it could be in a matter of days depending on weather.

KEY FACTS INCLUDE: