Weather fails to dampen mood at Waikato Expressway opening

A monumental $837 million dollar roading project which began in the 90s is finally complete.
On Tuesday around 200 people braved wild weather to witness the Waikato Expressway's ribbon cutting ceremony.
Māori King Kiingi Tūheitia, accompanied by special guests and Transport Minister Michael Wood, marked the completion of the Hamilton section, the final piece to the puzzle.
The 22 kilometre Hamilton section is a four-lane highway with central and side safety barriers, taking SH1 east of the city and completing the 102 kilometre expressway that will have a speed limit of 110k/ph.
The Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway will also allow cyclists to ride along side vehicles due to the large three meter wide shoulder and cycle way infrastructure.
Waka Kotahi encourage all cyclists to exercise considerable care when using the expressway and suggest it only be used by confident cyclists who will be aware of their environment.
Regional leaders in the Waikato now look toward progress on a similar development from Cambridge to Piarere. Minister Michael Wood says Waka Kotahi are currently investigating the project with local government.
Waka Kotahi have yet to announce the date the Hamilton section will open to the public, however 1News understands it could be in a matter of days depending on weather.
KEY FACTS INCLUDE:
- 5.5 million cubic metres of earth moved
- 1.3 million tonnes of aggregate required
- 110,000 tonnes of asphalt for the final surface – most produced from a temporary asphalt plant on the site
- 233km of white road marking
- 15 concrete bridges
- 1 steel bridge (Mangaonua)
- All bridges built to survive a 1-in-2000-year earthquake
- Tallest bridge – Kay Road is 18.8 metres above ground
- Longest bridge – Mangaonua is 150m long
- Deepest bridge piles 50m – Mangaonua Bridge
- 63km of flexible wire rope
- 16km of steel W-section barrier
- 7km of concrete barrier
- Gully restoration works covered 10ha in three gullies
- 860,000 native plants in the ground across the project
- Bats monitored, fish and lizards relocated
- 750 street-lights erected
- 700 signs have been installed – from large overhead gantry signs to destination signs and smaller directional signs
- Up to 600 people worked on the site in the first few years
- 7500 people, including subcontractors, were inducted on to the site. (This figure doesn’t include visitors.)
- Contract awarded November 2015
- Sod-turning March 2016
- Completion July 2022
- Project cost $837 million