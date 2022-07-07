Woman accused of supplying cannabis to high school students

A woman who allegedly sold cannabis to high school students in Wairarapa will face court next week charged with possessing cannabis for supply.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

A property in Greytown was searched on Wednesday and a woman was later arrested.

Sergeant Richie Day says police received information from the community regarding the dealing of cannabis to young people.

“This activity is a real concern, and we are very grateful to the community for bringing these issues to us."

“Anyone who causes such harm in our community, especially when it involves young people, we will look to hold to account,” he says.

The woman is due to appear in Masterton District Court on July 11.