Two arrested after Rainbow Youth Tauranga building gutted by fire

Two men have been arrested in relation to a fire last month which gutted a Rainbow Youth drop-in centre in Tauranga's historic village.

Police said a 29-year-old man and 33-year-old man have been charged with arson and are due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Thursday.

The building shared by Rainbow Youth and Gender Dynamix - an organisation which serves the area’s transgender and gender diverse communities - was severely damaged after the fire on June 16.

"Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, however inquiries remain ongoing," a spokesperson said.

"Police would like to thank the public who have assisted in the investigation."

At the time, Rainbow Youth board member and activist Shaneel Lal deemed the fire an "arson attack", while Auckland Pride labelled it a "disgusting attack on our rainbow communities".

A Givealittle page started by Lal has raised more than $80,000 to date.

