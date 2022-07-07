Plea for return of Pikachu taken from Rotorua business

Rotorua’s Timezone Motion Entertainment wants a large Pikachu soft toy back after it was taken on Wednesday afternoon.

Man with Pikachu at Timezone in Motion Entertainment in Rotorua. (Source: Motion Entertainment Rotorua.)

The company took to social media to try identify the person who took it, posting a photo of a man walking off with the toy from the Pokemon franchise at 2.45pm that day.

"If this is you, please return our Pikachu!" they wrote.

"He was waiting to be chosen by a loving person that had worked hard, having fun, earning and saving their tickets to deservingly take him home."

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you know who this is or have since seen, please message us or walk him back through the Motion Entertainment doors, they are open til 10pm.”

The Pikachu has yet to be returned.

Timezone say they've received a "huge amount of community support" after going public with their plight.