Michael Hill Newmarket robbed in brazen smash-and-grab

Police are investigating after a group of males robbed Michael Hill Newmarket in a brazen smash-and-grab on Thursday evening.

Michael Hill Jewellers in Newmarket. (Source: Google Maps)

The store was still open when the group entered the store armed with baseball bats just after 6pm and began smashing glass counters in the store.

Police said that after taking a number of items, the group fled in a silver Mazda Atenza, which was found abandoned in Almorah Place a short time later.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information which could help identify those responsible.