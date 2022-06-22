Man charged after Auckland jewellery store robbery

One person has been charged and stolen items have been seized after two masked people armed with tyre irons robbed an Auckland jewellery store last week.

Video footage filmed by bystanders captured the pair smashing several glass displays and stealing "a number of items" inside Michael Hill on Hurtsmere Rd, Takapuna, around 4.20pm on Thursday, June 16.

They then fled the scene in a Mazda Demio which was found abandoned a short distance away.

A 20-year-old man was arrested after searches were carried out at two West Auckland addresses on Wednesday, Inspector Stefan Sagar said in a statement.

He is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court at a later date charged with receiving stolen property.

"Inquiries are ongoing, and police cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid," Sagar said.

"Police would like to thank members of the community who have already provided us with information."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, or the Crime Stoppers website.