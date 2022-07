A woman’s body has been recovered from a submerged vehicle in Auckland's Manukau Harbour.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The police dive squad recovered the body from inside a vehicle on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to an incident at the boat ramp on Coronation Rd in Mangere Bridge at around 4.45pm on Thursday.

The vehicle has also been recovered from the water.

ADVERTISEMENT

The serious crash unit is investigating.