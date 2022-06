A person who was in a vehicle that ended up in the water at a boat ramp on the Manukau Harbour on Thursday evening is missing.

Mangere Bridge boat ramp. (Source: 1News)

Police said they are attending an incident at the boat ramp on Coronation Road in Mangere Bridge.

The Police National Dive Squad has been notified of the missing person and they will attend the scene in daylight hours, police said.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were also called into assist with the search but they have since been stood down.