Police seek help to ID people involved in Parliament protest's final day

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying 15 people involved in the final day of the anti-mandate protest outside Parliament earlier this year.

A man wearing sunglasses involved in the anti-mandate protests.

The violent standoff ended after 23 days when police closed in on the protesters in an early morning operation. The final day saw some protesters lighting fires and throwing items at officers, injuring them.

The investigation has so far led to the prosecution of nine people and a supported resolution referral for one youth, Detective Inspector Paul Berry said in a statement on Wednesday.

One of the people involved in the anti-mandate protests.

It comes in addition to the 250 people who were arrested between Wednesday, February 9 and Friday, March 4 over the protests.

Berry said police are reviewing more than 15 terabytes of photographs and videos to identify anyone involved in "violent criminal offending".

One of the anti-mandate protesters police are working to identify.

“This is an enormous task and while we’ve made significant progress through our investigations, we now need the public’s help," he said.

A man involved in the final day of the anti-mandate protest.

“If you recognise anyone from these images, please provide information to police by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 and reference Op Convoy with the relevant photo number."

Images of the people police are looking to identify can be found here.