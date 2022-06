A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Rotorua on Saturday night.

Police said the man was found on Victoria St with a stab wound to the chest at 11.30pm.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police are investigating the stabbing and are interested in speaking with anyone who was in the vicinity between 10.30pm and 11.30pm and noticed anything out of the ordinary.