Seven people have been injured following a four-car crash in the western Bay of Plenty on Friday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene at the intersection of Te Puna Quarry Rd and State Highway 2, in Te Puna, around 2.55pm.

Five people sustained minor injuries in the crash, while two others sustained moderate injuries.

Three people have since been taken to Tauranga Hospital, St John said.

The road is down to one lane.