Picton crash: Church community's 'grief' after 3 members die

An Auckland church community has expressed "shock and grief" after three of its members were among the seven who died in Sunday's crash near Picton.

Emergency services at scene of crash near Picton. (Source: 1News)

Lead pastor of Pukekohe's Elim Christian Centre Darryl Booth said the church is "deeply saddened by the tragic accident".

"Paul and Desiree Brown and their son Mark were active members of our church community and we are still in a state of shock and grief," Booth said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said they will be remembered as having a strong faith and willingness to serve others.

"They were loved very much by all."

Booth went on to add that Paul and Desiree's son Luie is in hospital in critical condition after the crash.

"We are praying for his recovery."

He says the church is also backing a Givealittle page for the family which has so far raised just over $20,000.

READ MORE: Picton crash: Filipino community steps in to support family

A fundraiser will also be launched on Tuesday by the Auckland Catholic Filipino Chaplaincy to support the family.

