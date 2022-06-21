Picton crash: Filipino community steps in to support family

A community leader co-ordinating a response for the family of those killed in a devastating crash says there's been overwhelming interest to provide support.

By Tessa Guest of rnz.co.nz

Seven people were killed and two injured in a head-on collision between a van and a truck near Picton on Sunday.

Of the two survivors in hospital, one is in a stable condition, and the other is in ICU in serious condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family had been travelling back to Auckland after attending a funeral in Gore.

READ MORE: Auckland school ‘deeply affected’ after student dies in Picton crash

Most of the family were Filipino, and the offers of assistance have largely come from this community.

Filipino leader Romy Udanga said church groups, civic groups, businesses and individuals had reached out to support in the last two days.

"It's a tragedy really, and the community feels that. There's oneness in sharing the grief that the family is experiencing, especially at this moment," he said.

Interest in supporting the family was growing, he said.

"Based on what I have received in terms of enquiry, they are all over New Zealand."

ADVERTISEMENT

Udanga said pastoral care had also been organised quickly for family members in Wellington who are with the crash survivors in hospital.

"It's humbling to see how the community is gathering around this," he said.

He was also moved by a Filipino police officer calling the whānau last night to speak to them in their first language.

"It's really comforting to hear words from the police in a language that you don't have to process or re-process."

Udanga said support provided by emergency services had been impressive.

A fundraiser will be launched later today by the Auckland Catholic Filipino Chaplaincy to support the family.