Napier ram-raid: Man arrested after ATM stolen from hotel

Source: 1News

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after a hotel in Hawke's Bay was ram-raided last month and had its ATM stolen.

Meeanee Hotel.

Meeanee Hotel. (Source: Fcebook/The Meeanee Hotel.)

A stolen vehicle rammed into the foyer entrance of the Meeanee Hotel in the early hours of May 31.

The ATM was recovered several days later on June 2.

Police say a man was arrested in Napier on Monday after a search warrant.

He has been charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

A 27-year-old woman "closely linked" to the man has been charged with accessory after the fact.

"It's great to be able to get a positive resolution for the victims and the community," Acting Detective Sergeant Scott Saurin said.

"Although no cash was recovered from this burglary, it is very satisfying for the team to be able to make an arrest in this case."

