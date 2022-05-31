Hawke's Bay hotel ram-raided, ATM stolen

A hotel in Hawke's Bay was ram-raided overnight with the thieves taking an ATM machine.

Meeanee Hotel. (Source: Fcebook/The Meeanee Hotel.)

Police said a stolen vehicle rammed into the foyer entrance of the Meeanee Hotel at 5.30am on Tuesday.

The offenders left the scene and drove north along Willowbank Rd towards Napier.

The vehicle, registration BJT604, had been stolen from Taradale overnight, police said.

Police want to hear from anyone was in the Meeanee area around the time of the ram-raid and who may have seen the vehicle since.