Man wanted over shooting near Matamata located

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting near Matamata, Waikato in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police say the shooting happened on Waghorn Road in Wardville, where they were called to around 1.35am.

"A man was located a short distance from a rural property with a gunshot injury and taken to hospital in a serious condition," Inspector Dean Anderson said in a statement at 12.35pm.

The man is currently in hospital in serious condition.

Police are speaking to a "person of interest" over the shooting.

"Indications are that the incident was not gang-related and the individuals were known to each other."

