Man wanted over shooting near Matamata located

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting near Matamata, Waikato in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Police say the shooting happened on Waghorn Road in Wardville, where they were called to around 1.35am.
"A man was located a short distance from a rural property with a gunshot injury and taken to hospital in a serious condition," Inspector Dean Anderson said in a statement at 12.35pm.
The man is currently in hospital in serious condition.
Police are speaking to a "person of interest" over the shooting.
"Indications are that the incident was not gang-related and the individuals were known to each other."