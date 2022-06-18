Napier hit and run leaves disabled man ‘shaken'

A man with disabilities has been left shaken after a hit and run in Napier on Friday morning.

Kennedy and Taradale Rd roundabout. (Source: Google Maps.)

The man was riding his scooter at the Kennedy and Taradale Rd roundabout at around 11.40am when he was hit.

Police said: "an unknown white people mover-type vehicle that was travelling south on Kennedy Rd, has got to the roundabout, failed to give way and has hit the man knocking him to the ground.

"The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a woman, stopped and provided a witness a fake name before leaving the scene before police arrived."

Police said the man was not injured but the incident was incredibly distressing for him.

The man has an intellectual disability and a speech impairment, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a vehicle of the same description travelling in the Tamatea area on Friday morning is urged to contact police.