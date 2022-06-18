Barefoot prisoner escapes police custody in Levin

A manhunt is underway after a prisoner escaped police custody in Levin on Saturday morning.

Marley Gregory. (Source: Supplied)

In a statement, police said Marley Gregory, 41, was appearing via video link from Levin to Palmerston North District Court on a number of charges.

"Gregory was remanded in custody at his court appearance, and escaped on foot from police around 10:50am while being transferred from a police cell to a van in Levin," police said.

He was last spotted barefoot and wearing all grey clothing.

"He has links to Palmerston North, Marton, Woodville and Dannevirke. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached."

Police say anyone who sees him or has any information on where he is should call 111.