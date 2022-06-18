Baby found with critical 'non-accidental' injuries in Masterton

Source: 1News

Police have launched an investigation after a baby was found with critical injuries in Masterton.

File image: A baby in hospital. (Source: istock.com)

On Saturday, police said the three-month-old was found to have "non-accidental injuries".

"Shortly after 8.30pm on Thursday June 16 police were called to an incident at a residential address in Masterton, where a 3-month-old baby was found with critical, non-accidental injuries," police said in a statement.

"Ambulance staff immediately transported the baby to Masterton Hospital, and from there to Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland."

Police say no charges have been laid yet and they're asking for information from the public.

