A person has been critically injured in an "incident" in Auckland's city centre overnight.

Emergency services rushed to an address on Beach Road just before 1am on Friday, police said in a statement.

The person was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

The NZ Herald reported that an assault took place at The Station Backpackers.

Police are investigating the incident.