Police in Northland have seized 10 dirt bikes as they bid to disrupt gangs and end dangerous driving in the region.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Huys said officers today searched five properties in Whangārei, seizing the bikes in the process.

A 22-year-old man with gang associations was charged with the sale and supply of cannabis.

Investigations continue and there may be more charges.