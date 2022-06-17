Napier bread truck stolen, driver assaulted

Source: 1News

Police want to hear from witnesses after a man delivering bread to a Napier convenience store was assaulted and had his truck stolen.

Police are after sightings of a white delivery truck with blue signage in the area or travelling between Taradale and Hastings similar to this one.

The man was assaulted by another man outside the convenience store on Gloucester St, Taradale, at around 2am on Thursday.

He was not left seriously injured after the assault, but the man got away with his delivery truck.

It was later found by officers on Karamu Rd South in Hastings.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw a white delivery truck with blue signage in the area or travelling between Taradale and Hastings. It is similar to the one pictured.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the police by calling 105.

