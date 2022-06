A truck has rolled on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway, causing delays.

Crash on Auckland's Northwestern motorway. (Source: Waka Kotahi NZTA)

The accident happened near the Lincoln Rd, Te Atatu off-ramp.

Southbound lanes were blocked earlier today but have now all been cleared, Waka Kotahi NZTA says.

One person has been left with moderate injuries after the accident.

Motorists are warned to expect delays as traffic build-up eases through the area.